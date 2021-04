British Airways launches new route from Heathrow to Cluj-Napoca

British Airways launches new route from Heathrow to Cluj-Napoca. British Airways announced that it would operate four new short-haul routes to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, Wroclaw, and Gdansk in Poland, and Riga in Latvia this summer. The airline will fly from Cluj-Napoca to Heathrow three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, beginning July 2. (...)