APX Hotels Buys Hotel in Sibiu for EUR1.85M. APX Hotels group, owned by Romanian investor Adrian Polec, has bought the former Libra hotel in Sibiu for EUR1.85 million, which it will renovate and reopen as the four-star Hermanns Hotel in July this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]