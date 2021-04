Banca Transilvania Shareholders Approve RON573.7M Capital Hike

Banca Transilvania Shareholders Approve RON573.7M Capital Hike. Shareholders of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the biggest lender in Romania by assets, approved Wednesday a share capital hike of RON573.7 million from the lender's 2020 net profit and granting one free share per each 10 shares (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]