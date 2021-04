Fondul Proprietatea to Pay Special Dividend from Reserves after 2020 Loss

Shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) approved Wednesday the distribution of special dividends from non-distributed profits from 2016 and 2017, as the company reported a loss of RON102.9 million in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]