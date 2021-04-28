Chemical Fertilizer Plant Chemgas in Slobozia Sells for RON124M

Insolvent chemical fertilizer plant Chemgas Slobozia, part of Interagro group, up for sale by judicial liquidator, has sold for the starting price of RON124 million net of VAT. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]