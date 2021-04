Bucharest Airport Company to Resort to Furlough

Bucharest Airport Company to Resort to Furlough. The Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB), which manages Bucharest’s two international airports, Henri Coanda - Otopeni) and Aurel Vlaicu- Baneasa, will be starting procedures to implement furlough for its employees amid lingering effects of the coronavirus (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]