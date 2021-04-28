 
Romaniapress.com

April 28, 2021

PM Citu: Nobody is stopping PSD from supporting PNRR, we should not politicize this program
Apr 28, 2021

PM Citu: Nobody is stopping PSD from supporting PNRR, we should not politicize this program.

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday, regarding the national consensus requested by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), that nobody is stopping the social-democrats from supporting PNRR and pointed out that this program should not be politicized. "PNRR, we must all understand, is a Government program, but a program of the Government which is addressed to all Romanians. There are investments there for all the communities inhabited by the Romanians, regardless of their political color. We should not politicize this program," Citu said, at the Government Palace. PSD made an appeal to all parliamentary political formations to exit from the logic of "party egos" and to collaborate for establishing a "viable" PNRR, which is to be approved in Brussels and to ensure the absorption of European funds available through this mechanism. The social-democrats propose that as soon as the Easter holidays are over an "ample" debate be organised in the Parliament regarding this topic, where all Government representatives will take part, senators, deputies and experts form all parliamentary parties, local administration associations, representatives of employers and unions, NGOs, but also specialists from the academic and economic environment. Furthermore, PSD requests the Government to give up the "arrogant" and "self-sufficient" attitude that it has manifested regarding PNRR until now and to accept dialogue and collaboration with all forces which can positively contribute to carrying out this national project.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iohannis: Drive-thru vaccination centers are a success: I encourage all Romanians to get immunized The drive-through anti-COVID vaccination centers are “a success”, said, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, who added that it’s a new stage of the immunization campaign in which no sort of bureaucracy will be needed. He visited, in Constitution Square, the first drive-through anti-COVID (...)

Veterans Day: Veterans represent the living expression of the honour and dignity of the Romanian Army, says President Iohannis President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday to mark Veterans Day in Romania saying that veterans represent “the living expression of the honour and dignity of the Romanian Army” and are true ambassadors of Romania with allies and partners. “Every year on April 29, Romania celebrates (...)

European Funds Minister: I have presented Romania's Government stance on PNRR in Brussels European Funds Minister Cristian Ghinea said on Wednesday that he presented to the European Commission the position agreed by the Romanian Government on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and made it clear that of the investments for transport, the 4.5 billion euros that go to the (...)

Iohannis: Drive-through anti-COVID vaccination centers, a success; I encourage all Romanians to immunize The drive-through anti-COVID vaccination centers are "a success", said, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, who added that it's a new stage of the immunization campaign in which no sort of bureaucracy will be needed. He visited, in Constitution Square, the first drive-through (...)

GCS: Romania COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.850 in the last 24 hours, following over 35.400 tests performed nationwide As many as 1,850 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,400 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients (...)

Tourist number doubles this year in hotels and bed&breakfasts in Romania, for Easter, Labor Day The pandemic situation determined Romanians to spend their Easter holidays and Labor Day in the country, where the number of tourists expected in hotels and bed & breakfasts will clock in at around 300,000, double over a normal year, said, on Thursday, for AGERPRES, Traian Badulescu, (...)

Zentiva Group Reports RON1.05B Sales in Romania in 2020 Generics manufacturer Zentiva Group on Thursday reported sales of around RON1.05 billion in Romania in 2020, of which its factory in Bucharest generated RON558 million, 1% lower than in 2020, the company said in its annual report.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |