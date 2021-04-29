Eyewear Retailer Videt Sales Surge 80% to RON12M in 2020

Eyewear retailer Videt posted RON12 million sales in 2020, an 80% increase year-on-year, and expects sales to at least double this year, says founder Alexandru Alecu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]