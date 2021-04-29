Market Capitalization on Bucharest Stock Exchange Reverts to February 2020 Level

While the Bucharest Stock Exchange's BET index recovered from the March 2020 slump, caused by the coronavirus crisis, in December 2020, on April 27 it was time for the capitalization to recover from the shock of last year's spring. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]