Iohannis: Dear veterans, the entire Romania thanks you for your spirit of sacrifice.

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday to mark Veterans Day in Romania saying that veterans represent "the living expression of the honour and dignity of the Romanian Army" and are true ambassadors of Romania with allies and partners. "Every year on April 29, Romania celebrates Veterans Day, as a sign of recognition of the duty fulfilled towards the country on the battlefields. Veterans represent the living expression of the honour and dignity of the Romanian Army, which was, is and will be the guarantor of national security, but they are also true ambassadors of our country in relation to our allies and partners. Belonging to the nation and love of the country guided their effort and sacrifice, and many of them lost their lives in the line of duty and found eternal rest away from the home country and nation for which they fought and sacrificed. This special day represents not only the moment when the whole nation honours the special merits of its sons, but also an opportunity to cultivate with the younger generation the love of the ancestral fatherland, of national traditions and national values as fundamental components for maintaining the Romanian vein within the great family of European democracies with which our nation shares value and common ideals," Iohannis said. He says that marking this year's Veterans Day in a more restrictive framework, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, does not diminish the gratitude that the descendants bring to those who put the survival of the homeland above their own lives. "Dear veterans, the entire Romania thanks you for the spirit of sacrifice you proved in wars and also after their end, in the difficult periods that our country went through. You have my full admiration and gratitude for your work. I wish you good health and a peaceful life in a country that respects you and fully recognises your merits! As we celebrate Easter in the coming days, please receive my good wishes for peace and quiet and light in your hearts. Happy Veterans Day!," Iohannis also says. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)