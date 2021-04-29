RO Vaccinare: Computer platform - optimized; immunization center can be changed for receiving booster

RO Vaccinare: Computer platform - optimized; immunization center can be changed for receiving booster. The computer platform for COVID immunization has been optimized, announces the RO Vaccinare portal. "This evening the computer platform developed by STS - Special Telecommunications Service was optimized, being possible to change the vaccination center for inoculating the booster", the quoted source says in a post on the Facebook page. According to the quoted source, the platform also allows the display of the centers according to the vaccine administered. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: RO Vaccinare /Facebook [Read the article in Agerpres]