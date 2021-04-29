Health, Education ministries authorised to issue order safely resuming school year

Health, Education ministries authorised to issue order safely resuming school year. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted at its Wednesday's meeting a decision under which the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education are empowered to issue a joint ministerial order for the safely resumption of the school year. Returning to in-person classes should be done in compliance with several provisions: * allowing the daily in-person participation in classes of students with special educational needs, regardless of grade, in all schools operating where the measure of area quarantine is not established, provided the strict observance of COVID-19 containment guidelines; * allowing the daily participation in person presence in classes of all the students in grades VIII, XII, XIII and those in the final years of vocational and post-secondary education in all educational units operating where the measure of area quarantine is not established, provided the strict observance of COVID-19 containment guidelines; * allowing the organisation of remedial classes, with physical presence, in all educational units operating where the measure of area quarantine is not established, provided the strict observance of COVID-19 containment guidelines. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]