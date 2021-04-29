Romania Unemployment Rate Drops To 5.5% In March 2021

Romania Unemployment Rate Drops To 5.5% In March 2021. Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.5% in March 2021, the lowest level since December 2020 and lower by 0.2 percentage points from 5.7% in February 2021, data from the country's statistics board showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]