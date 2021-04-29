OMV Petrom Sales Drop 20% To RON4.8B, Net Profit Falls 12% To RON573M YoY In 1Q/2021

OMV Petrom Sales Drop 20% To RON4.8B, Net Profit Falls 12% To RON573M YoY In 1Q/2021. OMV Petrom, Romania's sole producer of oil and gas, ended the first quarter of 2021 with sales of RON4.8 billion, down 20% on the year, and a net profit of RON573 million, down 12% on the year, per the company’s financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]