Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Biofarm Earmarks EUR10M for Investments in 2021

Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Biofarm Earmarks EUR10M for Investments in 2021. Pharmaceutical manufacturer Biofarm (BIO.RO) has budgeted RON47.4 million (almost EUR10 million) for investments in 2021, most of which or about 70% will go towards equipping the new production facility, one of the few new pharmaceutical plants in Romania in the last few (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]