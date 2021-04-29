 
Romaniapress.com

April 29, 2021

PM Citu: We are expressing gratitude for what veterans mean to us: heroes
Apr 29, 2021

PM Citu: We are expressing gratitude for what veterans mean to us: heroes.

The combats of the veterans and the courage with which they fought on the front show the profile of generations for which fulfilled duty towards their country and nation represents a supreme gesture of honour, Prime Minister Florin Citu said in a message on April 29, Veterans Day in Romania. "We dedicate April 29 to veterans, each time with the feeling that their combats, the courage with which they fought on the front reflect the profile of generations for whom fulfilled duty toward their country and nation was a supreme gesture of honour. Those we still have the privilege of having among us, having reached a venerable age, still keep alive the memories of the front and share them with the younger generations. Nobody can give back their youth spent in the trenches to liberate the fatherland, and nobody can erase their wartime sufferings, but we can reward them by continuing their examples and caring for them now that age makes them more vulnerable," the prime minister said in his message. He underlined that he appreciates the example of wartime veterans who have chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19. "We are glad to have them with us as much as possible from now on and I appreciate the example of the wartime veterans who have chosen to immunise themselves against COVID-19, proving by their gesture that they take care of their lives, and they also feel responsible for those around them as well," added Citu. He welcomed the "Together with Veterans" campaign, which shows gratitude for these heroes. "The life stories of these people are chapters of an important page in the history of Romania and we want them to be known by as many Romanians as possible. Therefore, I welcome the ‘Together with Veterans' campaign, initiated by the Ministry of National Defence in partnership with the Together with Heroes Association. By opening an online platform dedicated to WWII veterans, and all the other events included in this campaign, we want to express our gratitude for what they represent to us: heroes," Citu said. He also conveyed "a pious thought" to those who are no more. "To the just over 2,600 WWII survivors, to whom I feel honoured to convey my best thoughts on Veterans Day, I wish them long life and health!," the PM also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

The future of audit: driving change through technology and managing the GenZ/ millennial auditor 96% of the companies surveyed by Mazars within “The Future of Audit” report say they are favourable to the use of new auditing technologies by auditors ‘Listening’ is the skill that comes out most often as respondents’ ‘number one’ when discussing auditors’ social skills (33%) In Romania, only 7% (...)

Ghinea: There is a difference between the Romanian Government and EC regarding PNRR regarding motorways, irrigations and culture There is a difference of opinions between the Romanian Government and the European Commission regarding the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), declared, on Thursday, the minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, at private broadcaster Digi24, mentioning the (...)

Nicolae Ciuca and Daniel Petrescu meet with Italian Chief of Defence Staff, Vecciarelli The Minister of National Defence, General Nicolae Ciuca, and the Joint Chief of Staff’s head, lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu, met on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), with the head of the Italian Republic Chief of Defence Staff, General Enzo (...)

Școala Informala de IT: A Java junior can earn a salary between 2,500-4,000 lei net/per month, a senior reaches up to 15,000 lei “We have students who are hired after four months of training” A junior Java developer earns 2,500-4,000 lei net per month A mid-level programmer has a salary of approx. 7,000 lei net/per month and a senior around 15,000 lei SIIT launches a new series of Java courses on May... The post Școala (...)

Terra Romania aims for a 15% increase in business in 2021 TERRA Romania, part of the Austrian group TERRA Holding, one of the most important distributors on the market of construction and industrial equipment, has budgeted sales of 42 million euros for 2021, increasing by 15% compared to the previous year. The growth of the business is based upon the (...)

New gourmet market concept at One Herastrau Towers, in partnership with Le Manoir One United Properties, one of the key players on the real estate market, signed a partnership with Cristian Preotu, the owner of Le Manoir, for the opening of a new gourmet market concept within the exclusive One Herăstrău Towers project. Located in the northern part of Bucharest, between (...)

Residential Building Permits Issued Hit 14-Year High in March Romanian authorities issued 4,456 residential building permits this March, an increase of 39.5% on the previous month and of 38.2% on March 2020. The number of building permits issued reached a 14-year high last month, National Statistics Institute data (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |