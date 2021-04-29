 
Dozens queuing up for vaccinations at Piata Constitutiei drive-through centre in Bucharest
Dozens of people were queuing up in cars on Thursday morning for a jab at the drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre set up in Piata Constitutiei in Bucharest City. The first drive-through centre in Bucharest for those who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 without prior appointment opened on Thursday morning, at 08:00hrs, EEST, in Piata Constitutiei. "This is a mechanism that increases access to vaccination for all those who may have a busier schedule and who may find it difficult to get the jab as they do not know exactly what day they can come, who might miss on the vaccination appointment, or who might not be in the area. So, for these people, this approach is much more useful, very handy. We see that there are already several dozen people waiting to get vaccinated at this centre," senior official with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu said Thursday. Baciu said there are currently enough doses of the vaccine. "There are enough doses at this time for everyone who wants to get vaccinated. The second shot can be received at this centre or at another vaccination centre that uses the same type of vaccine. An additional novelty would be that since yesterday changing the site for the booster can be done also on the online appointment scheduling platform, provided that there are vacancies in the new centre and they use the same type of vaccine," he explained. He added that after a meeting with the Prime Minister Florin Citu and representatives of town halls and county councils, support was provided to help set up local vaccination centres. "We had a meeting at the beginning of this week hosted by Prime Minister Florin Citu that was attended by representatives of mayor's offices, representatives of the chairs of the county councils, practically all those who want to organise locally. We have tried to provide them with all our support, all the necessary resources to open, to organise and to carry out the vaccination and with the help of also these drive-through centers, which we see as very useful for those who may have a busier schedule," added Baciu. The Piata Constitutiei COVID-19 vaccination centre opened on Thursday morning, at 08:00hrs, EEST, with dozens of people having queued up to get their vaccinations in their personal cars. According to organisers, the daily vaccination capacity is about 400 people. The centre will operate Monday to Sunday, 08:00hrs-22:00hrs, administering the Pfizer vaccine, four at a time. People who want to be immunised there will have to produce an identity card and fill in a triage questionnaire. The questionnaire can be filled in advance on the RoVaccinare platform. The first curbside/drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre in Romania opened on April 24 in Deva, where 3,239 people were vaccinated. Subsequently, on April 26, a second similar centre opened in Cluj, where 1,038 people got their vaccinations, and on April 28 in Arad. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
