Hotel in Sibiu to reopen this summer after takeover by APX Hotels. APX Hotels Group has bought the former Libra Hotel in the historic center of Sibiu, a city in Romania’s Transylvania region, for EUR 1.85 million. The hotel is currently undergoing a renovation process, and will reopen under the Hermanns Hotel brand in July this year, according to Crosspoint (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]