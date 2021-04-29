Military hospitals in Romania to offer COVID-19 vaccines without appointment for a week

Military hospitals in Romania will offer COVID-19 vaccines without appointment starting May 4, as part of a one-week pilot project aimed at speeding up the country's vaccination campaign. Vaccinations at these centers will be done 24 hours a day. Defense minister Nicolae Ciuca made the