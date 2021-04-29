Deloitte study: the pandemic postponed only partially consumers’ plans to buy a new car and temporarily decreased their interest in electric cars



The COVID-19 pandemic has partially changed the behavior of consumers in the car market. Some of them have postponed their plans to buy a new car, and their interest in engines with alternative propulsion systems is temporarily declining. Although the trend towards electric cars seems to be consolidating on the long term, consumers tend to look for the comfort of a known, tested and accessible technology, in the current context dominated by uncertainty, according to Deloitte 2021 GlobalAutomotive Consumer Study, conducted in 23 countries around the world.