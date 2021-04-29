LEKTRI.CO Expects To Sell 1,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations In Romania And Abroad By End-2021

LEKTRI.CO, one of the leading players in the field of electric mobility in Romania, expects to sell 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations until the end of 2021, both in Romania and on international markets where the brand is (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]