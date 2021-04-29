Sphera Franchise Group Eyes 63% Higher Sales, Of Over EUR230M, And Investments Of Over EUR14M In 2021



Sphera Franchise Group, the company operating in franchise system the brands KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in Romania, targets restaurant sales of over EUR230 million in 2021, higher by 63% than the level reported in 2020, with a quarter of sales being expected to be generated by the delivery (...)