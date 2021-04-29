Rompetrol Rafinare Targets USD2.2B Turnover, USD60.7M Loss In 2021

Rompetrol Rafinare Targets USD2.2B Turnover, USD60.7M Loss In 2021. Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), part of KMG International Group, has budgeted a turnover of USD2.2 billion and a loss of USD60.7 million for 2021, according to the company’s 2021 budget of revenue and expenditure approved by shareholders on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]