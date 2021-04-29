Telekom Romania organizes the online conference “Agility in the organization – what does it mean and how does it help us to organize in the new reality”



Telekom Romania organizes the online conference “Agility in the organization – what does it mean and how does it help us to organize in the new reality”.

Telekom Romania continues its mission to keep Romania connected and organizes the second digital online conference of 2021 under the Digital Labs umbrella. The conference entitled “Agility in the organization – what does it mean and how does it help us organize in the new reality” will take place (...)