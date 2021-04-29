|
|
|
ProductLead innovative marketing platform for creative automation, to receive 600.000 Euros funding
Apr 29, 2021
ProductLead innovative marketing platform for creative automation, to receive 600.000 Euros funding.
Romanian based ProductLead, the innovative integrated digital platform for marketing content creation receives 600.000 Euros funding for further development and expansion across European markets. The financing was coordinated by Sparking Capital, as Lead Investor, in partnership with Eleven (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
The future of audit: driving change through technology and managing the GenZ/ millennial auditor
96% of the companies surveyed by Mazars within “The Future of Audit” report say they are favourable to the use of new auditing technologies by auditors ‘Listening’ is the skill that comes out most often as respondents’ ‘number one’ when discussing auditors’ social skills (33%) In Romania, only 7% (...)
Ghinea: There is a difference between the Romanian Government and EC regarding PNRR regarding motorways, irrigations and culture
There is a difference of opinions between the Romanian Government and the European Commission regarding the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), declared, on Thursday, the minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, at private broadcaster Digi24, mentioning the (...)
Nicolae Ciuca and Daniel Petrescu meet with Italian Chief of Defence Staff, Vecciarelli
The Minister of National Defence, General Nicolae Ciuca, and the Joint Chief of Staff’s head, lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu, met on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), with the head of the Italian Republic Chief of Defence Staff, General Enzo (...)
Școala Informala de IT: A Java junior can earn a salary between 2,500-4,000 lei net/per month, a senior reaches up to 15,000 lei
“We have students who are hired after four months of training” A junior Java developer earns 2,500-4,000 lei net per month A mid-level programmer has a salary of approx. 7,000 lei net/per month and a senior around 15,000 lei SIIT launches a new series of Java courses on May... The post Școala (...)
Terra Romania aims for a 15% increase in business in 2021
TERRA Romania, part of the Austrian group TERRA Holding, one of the most important distributors on the market of construction and industrial equipment, has budgeted sales of 42 million euros for 2021, increasing by 15% compared to the previous year. The growth of the business is based upon the (...)
New gourmet market concept at One Herastrau Towers, in partnership with Le Manoir
One United Properties, one of the key players on the real estate market, signed a partnership with Cristian Preotu, the owner of Le Manoir, for the opening of a new gourmet market concept within the exclusive One Herăstrău Towers project. Located in the northern part of Bucharest, between (...)
Residential Building Permits Issued Hit 14-Year High in March
Romanian authorities issued 4,456 residential building permits this March, an increase of 39.5% on the previous month and of 38.2% on March 2020. The number of building permits issued reached a 14-year high last month, National Statistics Institute data (...)
|