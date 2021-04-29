ProductLead innovative marketing platform for creative automation, to receive 600.000 Euros funding

ProductLead innovative marketing platform for creative automation, to receive 600.000 Euros funding. Romanian based ProductLead, the innovative integrated digital platform for marketing content creation receives 600.000 Euros funding for further development and expansion across European markets. The financing was coordinated by Sparking Capital, as Lead Investor, in partnership with Eleven (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]