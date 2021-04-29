Siscale AI, the developer of a platform that uses artificial intelligence, intends to attract 800,000 euros by listing on SeedBlink



Siscale AI, the developer of a platform that uses artificial intelligence, intends to attract 800,000 euros by listing on SeedBlink.

A business that automates complex IT processes based on an artificial intelligence solution The founders are targeting 800,000 euros on SeedBlink Siscale AI is in the process of being validated for a patent Targets 100 customers in the next 18 months Among clients: Orange Romania and Summit (...)