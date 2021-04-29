Zentiva Group Reports RON1.05B Sales in Romania in 2020

Zentiva Group Reports RON1.05B Sales in Romania in 2020. Generics manufacturer Zentiva Group on Thursday reported sales of around RON1.05 billion in Romania in 2020, of which its factory in Bucharest generated RON558 million, 1% lower than in 2020, the company said in its annual report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]