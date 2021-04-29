Iohannis: Drive-thru vaccination centers are a success: I encourage all Romanians to get immunized

Iohannis: Drive-thru vaccination centers are a success: I encourage all Romanians to get immunized. The drive-through anti-COVID vaccination centers are “a success”, said, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, who added that it’s a new stage of the immunization campaign in which no sort of bureaucracy will be needed. He visited, in Constitution Square, the first drive-through anti-COVID (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]