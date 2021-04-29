GCS: Romania COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.850 in the last 24 hours, following over 35.400 tests performed nationwide



As many as 1,850 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,400 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients (...)