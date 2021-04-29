Iohannis: Drive-through anti-COVID vaccination centers, a success; I encourage all Romanians to immunize

The drive-through anti-COVID vaccination centers are "a success", said, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, who added that it's a new stage of the immunization campaign in which no sort of bureaucracy will be needed. He visited, in Constitution Square, the first drive-through anti-COVID vaccination center opened in Bucharest. "The fact that Bucharesters come to vaccinate in large numbers is gratifying. This type of vaccination center is a success and more and more centers of this type will appear," said President Iohannis. The head of state recalled that at this type of drive-through vaccination centers any person with residence in Romania can turn up. "Obviously Romanians, but also those with residence in Romania, including Romanians abroad who want to vaccinate during their stay in Romania can, simply, come and be vaccinated," Iohannis explained. The anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign must gain "more and more speed," the head of state emphasized. "Vaccination is the only safe path to exit the pandemic and I encourage all Romanians to vaccinate. We are in a new phase of the campaign in which, practically, no sort of bureaucracy will be needed. Vaccination can occur simply, as is happening at this drive-thru center. I am convinced that in Bucharest and around the country more and more vaccination events will be organized - drive-through, vaccination marathons and so forth, but it's important that we all understand that this vaccination is necessary," Klaus Iohannis added.