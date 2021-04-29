Evergent Investments Shareholders OK RON42.5M Dividend Payout

Evergent Investments Shareholders OK RON42.5M Dividend Payout. Shareholders of Evergent Investments (EVER.RO), formerly SIF Moldova, approved Thursday the distribution of a gross dividend of 0.043/share, or RON42.5 million in total. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]