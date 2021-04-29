Housing Price Growth in Romanian Cities Slows to 3% in 1Q

Housing Price Growth in Romanian Cities Slows to 3% in 1Q. Average asking prices for housing in Romania grew 2.2% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, and the annual growth rate slowed to 3% on lower demand and increased supply, a market report by Imobiliare.ro showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]