Unemployment rate 3.33 pct at end of March. The unemployment rate recorded at the national level was 3.33 pct at the end of March, 0.02 percentage points lower than the previous month, according to a release of the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), sent, on Thursday, to AGERPRES. The value of the indicator was by 0.46 percentage points higher than that recorded in March 2020. The total number of unemployed at the end of March 2021 was 290,972, lower by 2,489 persons over the one recorded at the end of the previous month. Of the total number of those registered as unemployed, 94,980 received unemployment benefits and 195,992 did not. The number of those receiving benefits dropped by 4,567 persons, and the number of those not receiving benefits rose by 2,078 over the previous month. Divided by environment of residence, the number of unemployed at the end of March stood as follows: 95,074 unemployed come from the urban environment and 195,898 come from the rural environment. Most of the unemployed were 40 to 49 years old (80,457), followed by those in the age group 50-55 (59,299), the fewest being persons aged 25-29 (14,831). Regarding the structure of unemployment by level of training, the unemployed without studies and those with primary school level education have a marked share of the total number of unemployed in ANOFM registries (27.12 pct). The unemployed with secondary school level of education represent 28.72 pct of the total, and those with university studies 5.8 pct.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]