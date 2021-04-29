|
|
|
Minister Ghinea: Difference of opinions between Government, EC on PNRR: Do not agree on motorways, irrigations, culture
Apr 29, 2021
Minister Ghinea: Difference of opinions between Government, EC on PNRR: Do not agree on motorways, irrigations, culture.
There is a difference of opinions between the Romanian Government and the European Commission regarding the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), declared, on Thursday, the minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, at private broadcaster Digi24, mentioning the motorways, irrigations and culture.
"There are 350 investment lines in PNRR. I went through with it last night with the coalition leaders. In most cases we are talking about a reduction of sums because there were cases where, just as we were expecting, we did not have a very good substantiation of flows. It is not dramatic. I would abstain from giving details because I would be speaking about ongoing negotiations. Also, if you haven't noticed, I held these negotiations with the European Commission, pretty low profile, so to speak, meaning that I did not feel the need to make negotiations public. Nowhere, in any country, were negotiations made public," Cristian Ghinea highlighted.
The Minister of Investments and European Projects said that negotiations, being ongoing, "one must have patience to finish them and to come out at the end of the month with details and what we agreed with the European Commission".
He explained that there are still points where there is a difference of opinion between the Government and the European Commission, such as the fund for Territorial Administrative Units or culture funds.
"Where we did not agree, I told you: motorways, irrigations, culture and a few other. We cannot want everything and especially we must have very good technical arguments where we want them to be. For motorways we have projects which can be done by 2026. The absolute priority is the Motorway to Moldavia, the A7. There we are firm, we are maintaining this position," Cristian Ghinea declared.
Furthermore, he mentioned that Romania has an auditing system which surpasses the criteria of the European Commission. The minister declared that there have been discussions regarding which type of audit to be used and decided to use the one for classic European funds and that is a guarantee for the Commission that the money will not be stolen.
He also said that the term for submitting the plan is May 31 and that there is a lot of work on the technical side.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Barna, after death of ALDE president: A friend to Romania and USR PLUS
Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna stated, on Friday, after hearing of the death of the ALDE Party, Hans van Baalen, that he was a friend to Romania and to Save Romania Union (USR PLUS), adding that the meetings with him were synonymous with one of the most important stages of the party's (...)
PM Citu: We have all conditions to reach 5 million persons immunized on June 1
Prime Minister Florin Citu thanks Romanians who chose to vaccinate at drive-through centers all around the country, stating that the conditions to reach 5 million persons vaccinated by June 1st are fulfilled.
"I want to thank all Romanians who went to vaccinate at the drive-through centers (...)
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,636; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,000
As many as 1,636 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 32,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.
These are cases of (...)
The future of audit: driving change through technology and managing the GenZ/ millennial auditor
96% of the companies surveyed by Mazars within “The Future of Audit” report say they are favourable to the use of new auditing technologies by auditors ‘Listening’ is the skill that comes out most often as respondents’ ‘number one’ when discussing auditors’ social skills (33%) In Romania, only 7% (...)
Ghinea: There is a difference between the Romanian Government and EC regarding PNRR regarding motorways, irrigations and culture
There is a difference of opinions between the Romanian Government and the European Commission regarding the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), declared, on Thursday, the minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, at private broadcaster Digi24, mentioning the (...)
Nicolae Ciuca and Daniel Petrescu meet with Italian Chief of Defence Staff, Vecciarelli
The Minister of National Defence, General Nicolae Ciuca, and the Joint Chief of Staff’s head, lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu, met on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), with the head of the Italian Republic Chief of Defence Staff, General Enzo (...)
Școala Informala de IT: A Java junior can earn a salary between 2,500-4,000 lei net/per month, a senior reaches up to 15,000 lei
“We have students who are hired after four months of training” A junior Java developer earns 2,500-4,000 lei net per month A mid-level programmer has a salary of approx. 7,000 lei net/per month and a senior around 15,000 lei SIIT launches a new series of Java courses on May... The post Școala (...)
|