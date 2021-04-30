Residential Building Permits Issued Hit 14-Year High in March

Residential Building Permits Issued Hit 14-Year High in March. Romanian authorities issued 4,456 residential building permits this March, an increase of 39.5% on the previous month and of 38.2% on March 2020. The number of building permits issued reached a 14-year high last month, National Statistics Institute data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]