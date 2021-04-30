Shirt Maker Braiconf Exports Down 3.5% in 2020

Exports have come to generate more than 85% of the revenue of the Romanian shirt manufacturer Braiconf (BRCR.RO) in Braila, having increased by 10% during the pandemic.