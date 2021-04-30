Retail Pharmacy Chain Catena Sales Flat at Over RON4.7B in 2020

Retail Pharmacy Chain Catena Sales Flat at Over RON4.7B in 2020. Retail pharmacy network Catena, the largest actor in pharmaceutical retail in Romania, posted more than RON4.7 billion sales in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]