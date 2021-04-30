Nicolae Ciuca and Daniel Petrescu meet with Italian Chief of Defence Staff, Vecciarelli

Nicolae Ciuca and Daniel Petrescu meet with Italian Chief of Defence Staff, Vecciarelli. The Minister of National Defence, General Nicolae Ciuca, and the Joint Chief of Staff’s head, lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu, met on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), with the head of the Italian Republic Chief of Defence Staff, General Enzo (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]