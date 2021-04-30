|
|
|
PM Citu: We have all conditions to reach 5 million persons immunized on June 1
Apr 30, 2021
PM Citu: We have all conditions to reach 5 million persons immunized on June 1.
Prime Minister Florin Citu thanks Romanians who chose to vaccinate at drive-through centers all around the country, stating that the conditions to reach 5 million persons vaccinated by June 1st are fulfilled.
"I want to thank all Romanians who went to vaccinate at the drive-through centers throughout the country. By personal car, by motorcycle, by bike, by taxi. At the center in Constitution Square there was one vaccination per minute. We are speeding up the campaign. Besides programming through the platform, we have drive-through centers, vaccination at the family doctor, vaccination marathons. We have all the conditions to reach 5 million persons vaccinated by June 1st. The only solution is the vaccine! Romania, we can do it! Together we return to normality!," wrote Florin Citu on Friday on his Facebook page. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Barna, after death of ALDE president: A friend to Romania and USR PLUS
Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna stated, on Friday, after hearing of the death of the ALDE Party, Hans van Baalen, that he was a friend to Romania and to Save Romania Union (USR PLUS), adding that the meetings with him were synonymous with one of the most important stages of the party's (...)
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,636; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,000
As many as 1,636 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 32,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.
These are cases of (...)
The future of audit: driving change through technology and managing the GenZ/ millennial auditor
96% of the companies surveyed by Mazars within “The Future of Audit” report say they are favourable to the use of new auditing technologies by auditors ‘Listening’ is the skill that comes out most often as respondents’ ‘number one’ when discussing auditors’ social skills (33%) In Romania, only 7% (...)
Ghinea: There is a difference between the Romanian Government and EC regarding PNRR regarding motorways, irrigations and culture
There is a difference of opinions between the Romanian Government and the European Commission regarding the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), declared, on Thursday, the minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, at private broadcaster Digi24, mentioning the (...)
Nicolae Ciuca and Daniel Petrescu meet with Italian Chief of Defence Staff, Vecciarelli
The Minister of National Defence, General Nicolae Ciuca, and the Joint Chief of Staff’s head, lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu, met on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), with the head of the Italian Republic Chief of Defence Staff, General Enzo (...)
Școala Informala de IT: A Java junior can earn a salary between 2,500-4,000 lei net/per month, a senior reaches up to 15,000 lei
“We have students who are hired after four months of training” A junior Java developer earns 2,500-4,000 lei net per month A mid-level programmer has a salary of approx. 7,000 lei net/per month and a senior around 15,000 lei SIIT launches a new series of Java courses on May... The post Școala (...)
Terra Romania aims for a 15% increase in business in 2021
TERRA Romania, part of the Austrian group TERRA Holding, one of the most important distributors on the market of construction and industrial equipment, has budgeted sales of 42 million euros for 2021, increasing by 15% compared to the previous year. The growth of the business is based upon the (...)
|