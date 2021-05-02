 
Romaniapress.com

May 2, 2021

1,083 COVID-19 new infection cases of 11,600 tests in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 28,282
May 2, 2021

1,083 COVID-19 new infection cases of 11,600 tests in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 28,282.

As many as 1,083 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 11,600 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. As of Sunday, 1,057,655 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 995,506 patients have been declared cured. GCS informs that 88 people - 41 men and 47 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours. One death was recorded in the age category 40 - 49 years, 5 deaths in the age category 50 - 59 years, 23 deaths in the age category 60 - 69 years, 32 deaths in the age category 70 - 79 years and 27 deaths in age group over 80 years. According to the GCS, 82 of the deaths were reported in patients with previous medical history, 5 patients had no associated diseases, and no comorbidities have been reported for one patient to date. Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 28,282 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, to whom add 190 Romanian citizens abroad, also passed away due to COVID-19.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

RO pupils return to school after Easter holiday Kindergartens and schools reopen on May 5, with two scenarios in place, depending on the Covid-19 incidence rate in every locality. In localities where the incidence rate is lower than 1 per 1,000 inhabitants, all pupils will attend classes in person. Where the rate exceeds 1 per 1,000 (...)

Restaurants, cinemas reopen in Bucharest at 30% of capacity Indoor restaurants and cafes, cinemas and event halls, and gambling venues have reopened in Bucharest at 30% of their capacity as the Covid-19 incidence rate in the city dropped below 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. They can stay open until 21:00, the Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations (...)

MedLife Raises Existing Loan Facilities by EUR40M MedLife group (M.RO) increased its existing loan facilities by EUR40 million euros, signing a syndicated loan in totaling EUR143 million, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Romanian medical services provider MedLife gets EUR 143 mln syndicated loan to continue its expansion MedLife Medical System (M), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, has contracted a syndicated loan of approximately EUR 143 million, increasing the existing facilities by EUR 40 million. The group will use the new funds to consolidate its position at the national level (...)

How Bitcoin will benefit the less foturnate (press release) Most people have argued that cryptocurrencies will only benefit the wealthy. Find out how bitcoin will help to solve poverty. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin have long been considered financial instruments invented to benefit the rich in developed nations. While high-profile asset managers (...)

Vaccination centers at military hospitals in Romania opened non-stop for one week The vaccination centers set up at military hospitals in Bucharest, Braşov, Cluj, Constanţa, Craiova, Iaşi and Timişoara will be open to the general public round-the-clock between May 4 and May 11, the Defense Ministry (MApN) announced. No appointment is needed for vaccination at these centers, and (...)

Medicover Revenues in Romania Grow 42% in 1Q, to EUR43M Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, present in Romania through Medicover clinics and the Synevo laboratory division, reported consolidated revenues of EUR43.1 million in Romania for the first quarter, up 42% on the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |