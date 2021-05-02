1,083 COVID-19 new infection cases of 11,600 tests in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 28,282

1,083 COVID-19 new infection cases of 11,600 tests in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 28,282. As many as 1,083 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 11,600 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. As of Sunday, 1,057,655 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 995,506 patients have been declared cured. GCS informs that 88 people - 41 men and 47 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours. One death was recorded in the age category 40 - 49 years, 5 deaths in the age category 50 - 59 years, 23 deaths in the age category 60 - 69 years, 32 deaths in the age category 70 - 79 years and 27 deaths in age group over 80 years. According to the GCS, 82 of the deaths were reported in patients with previous medical history, 5 patients had no associated diseases, and no comorbidities have been reported for one patient to date. Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 28,282 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, to whom add 190 Romanian citizens abroad, also passed away due to COVID-19.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]