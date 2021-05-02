 
Bucharest Prefect: Performance halls, restaurants indoors to operate at 30 pct capacity as of Monday
Performance halls and restaurants indoors to operate at 30 pct capacity as of Monday, said the Bucharest Prefect, Alin Stoica, on Sunday, following a reunion of the Bucharest City Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU). "Today, the incidence rate parked at 2.62 per thousand inhabitants, hence performance halls and restaurants indoors are allowed to operate at 30 pct capacity as of Monday," Alin Stoica said. The program of the performance halls and restaurants, inside, will be until 21:00, therefore the traffic restriction will be maintained after 22:00until 5:00 a.m.. "All economic operators, including theaters and restaurants, will have the program until 21:00 and the traffic restriction outside the houses will be maintained after 22:00," the prefect said. Alin Stoica explained that the traffic restriction is maintained because the incidence of COVID is still quite high. Stoica added that other relaxation measures will be enforced when the incidence rate will hit a threshold below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants, when "(...) performance halls and restaurants will operate at 50 pct capacity and outdoors events will be allowed, too, with a maximum of 300 participants, like in concerts. (...)"AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

