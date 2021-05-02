 
Romaniapress.com

May 2, 2021

Simona Halep eases into the eighths in Madrid (WTA)
May 2, 2021

Simona Halep eases into the eighths in Madrid (WTA).

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number three, qualified without emotions in the eighth finals of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Madrid, endowed with total prizes of 2,549,105 euros, on Sunday, after defeating the Chinese Saisai Zheng, with 6-0, 6-4. Halep (29, 3 WTA) won in one hour and 19 minutes. The Romanian tennis player secured a 34,048 euros cheque and 120 WTA points. Halep is at the third victory in as many matches with Zheng (27 years old, 57 WTA), after winning the semifinals in Shenzhen in 2015, 6-2, 6-3, and in 2018 when winning the second round at Wimbledon, with 7-5, 6-0. In the third round, Halep will face the winner between the Belgian Elise Mertens (number 13 seed) and the Kazakh Elena Ribakina. Simona Halep won the Madrid tournament twice, in 2016 and 2017, but also played two other finals, one lost in 2014 to the Russian Maria Sharapova and another in 2019, lost to the Dutch Kiki Bertens.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

RO pupils return to school after Easter holiday Kindergartens and schools reopen on May 5, with two scenarios in place, depending on the Covid-19 incidence rate in every locality. In localities where the incidence rate is lower than 1 per 1,000 inhabitants, all pupils will attend classes in person. Where the rate exceeds 1 per 1,000 (...)

Restaurants, cinemas reopen in Bucharest at 30% of capacity Indoor restaurants and cafes, cinemas and event halls, and gambling venues have reopened in Bucharest at 30% of their capacity as the Covid-19 incidence rate in the city dropped below 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. They can stay open until 21:00, the Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations (...)

MedLife Raises Existing Loan Facilities by EUR40M MedLife group (M.RO) increased its existing loan facilities by EUR40 million euros, signing a syndicated loan in totaling EUR143 million, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Romanian medical services provider MedLife gets EUR 143 mln syndicated loan to continue its expansion MedLife Medical System (M), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, has contracted a syndicated loan of approximately EUR 143 million, increasing the existing facilities by EUR 40 million. The group will use the new funds to consolidate its position at the national level (...)

How Bitcoin will benefit the less foturnate (press release) Most people have argued that cryptocurrencies will only benefit the wealthy. Find out how bitcoin will help to solve poverty. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin have long been considered financial instruments invented to benefit the rich in developed nations. While high-profile asset managers (...)

Vaccination centers at military hospitals in Romania opened non-stop for one week The vaccination centers set up at military hospitals in Bucharest, Braşov, Cluj, Constanţa, Craiova, Iaşi and Timişoara will be open to the general public round-the-clock between May 4 and May 11, the Defense Ministry (MApN) announced. No appointment is needed for vaccination at these centers, and (...)

Medicover Revenues in Romania Grow 42% in 1Q, to EUR43M Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, present in Romania through Medicover clinics and the Synevo laboratory division, reported consolidated revenues of EUR43.1 million in Romania for the first quarter, up 42% on the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |