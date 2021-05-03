 
May 3, 2021

PM Citu urges journalists to be partners in making Romanians responsible, properly informed on vaccination
May 3, 2021

PM Citu urges journalists to be partners in making Romanians responsible, properly informed on vaccination.

 Prime Minister Florin Citu is urging journalists, on Press Freedom Day, to continue to be partners in the effort to rightly inform the people and to make Romanians responsible to getting vaccinated in the largest number. "Please continue to be partners in this joint effort of correct information and responsibility of Romanians, to vaccinate themselves in the greatest number, in order to return to normality. I wish you to always remain free, on the side of truth and the public good, independent, to properly inform public opinion. Happy birthday to everyone who works in the media," the prime minister wrote on Facebook. At the same time, the Prime Minister thanked the journalists for their work during the pandemic, adding that the work of the journalists is vital to combat all that fake-news means about COVID-19 and vaccination in the pandemic. "On the day of freedom of the press, I thank the journalists for their work during the pandemic, in these difficult times for them, too. Verified and correct information about the effects of COVID-19 must reach the public in order to protect the health of citizens. And the journalists' fight for the truth is vital especially now, to combat all that fake-news means about COVID-19 and vaccination in the pandemic," Florin Citu said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

