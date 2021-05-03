Threefold increase of persons, cars' border traffic this Easter holidays vs 2020

Threefold increase of persons, cars' border traffic this Easter holidays vs 2020. During the Easter holidays, there was a threefold increase in the transit of people and cars at the border, compared to last year, announced on Monday the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Chief Police Commissioner Monica Dajbog, in a press conference. "The busiest border was still the one with Hungary, where in the last three days approximately 64,000 people have completed the formalities, with over 30,000 means of transportation," Dajbog said, mentioning that during this mini-holiday, more than 26,000 police officers, firemen, gendarmes, border guards and MAI pilots were mobilized daily, and the violent crime registered between April 30 and May 2 followed the downward trend of the last four years. As regards the observance of the measures ordered to limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, at the level of the whole country, approximately 14,000 economic operators were verified, being identified only 31 operators who did not respect the measures ordered in the context of the pandemic. Also, of the more than 200,000 people checked these days, about 10,000 did not comply with the measures or bans imposed. According to the same source, in the last three days, for the irregularities found, over 11,000 sanctions for minor offenses were applied, amounting to 2.4 million RON.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]