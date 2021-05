World Bank lends Romania EUR 100 mln to repair schools

World Bank lends Romania EUR 100 mln to repair schools. The World Bank's Board of Directors approved a EUR 100 million loan to be extended to Romania under the Safer, Inclusive, and Sustainable Schools Project, aimed at upgrading to modern standards for safety, resilience, inclusion, sustainability, and digital access nearly 100 buildings across 55 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]