COVID-19 incidence rate drops under 3% in all Romanian counties

COVID-19 incidence rate drops under 3% in all Romanian counties. The COVID-19 incidence rate, defined as the number of new cases spotted over the previous 14 days per 1,000 residents, has dropped in Romania - to 1.65 on May 2, from 1.75 on May 1 and 1.86 on April 30. One week ago, on April 25, the figure was 2.25. On May 2, none of the 41 counties reported (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]