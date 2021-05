Unemployment in Romania drops to 5.5% in March

Unemployment in Romania drops to 5.5% in March. The seasonally-adjusted ILO unemployment rate, showing the share of working-age population actively seeking employment, decreased in March to 5.5% after it had advanced from 5.6% in January to 5.7% in February, the statistics office INS announced. The figures are compiled under a new (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]