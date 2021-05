Romanian fast-food chain Spartan seeks to expand abroad

Romanian fast-food chain Spartan seeks to expand abroad. The founder of Romanian fast-food chain Spartan, Stefan Mandachi, is negotiating for launching the franchise in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and seeks partners for opening two units in Vienna, besides the 12 new units that are going to be launched this year on the local market, Profit.ro reported. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]