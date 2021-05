BCR boasts robust operating results and stable NPL ratio

BCR boasts robust operating results and stable NPL ratio. Romanian financial group BCR, part of Austria's Erste Group Bank, recorded a net profit of RON 425 mln (EUR 87.0 mln) in the first quarter of this year (Q1), slightly down from RON 428 mln (EUR 89.3 mln) in the same period last year, on the background of lower credit risk provision releases. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]