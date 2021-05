Romania’s biggest bank doubles profit in Q1

Romania’s biggest bank doubles profit in Q1. The consolidated net profit of Banca Transilvania Financial Group (TLV) more than doubled (115%) year-on-year to RON 656 million (EUR 134 mln) in the first quarter of the year (Q1). The bank's standalone profit surged by 122% yoy to RON 581 mln (EUR 62 mln). "We see encouraging signs, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]